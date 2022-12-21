Golfzon Social locations, opening in the New York City area in the coming months, are part of the company’s expansion in North America | Courses
As colder weather sets in, Golfers in the Northeast will soon have a couple of new options to satisfy their golf cravings this winter.
As part of its partnership with Troon, Golfzon—which boasts 6,200 golf-simulator locations in 62 countries—has continued the growth of its US business with the launch of Golfzon Social, an indoor golf entertainment venue. The first two locations outside New York City are scheduled to open in early 2023, with additional locations planned to open in the coming years in cities across North America.
The first location will open in January 2023 at the Palisades Center mall in West Nyack, NY—less than 25 miles north of Manhattan—and will include 22 TwoVision Simulator bays, a full bar, food-truck-style dining and flat-screen TVs . A second location is scheduled to open in March in Scarsdale, NY, with similar offerings.
At Golfzon Social locations, players will be able to virtually compete in league and tournament play with others around the world. Additionally, PGA professionals will be available to provide guidance and lessons.
Troon will manage all aspects of the new venues, including project management, guest service, golf instruction and food and beverage operations, while Golfzon will provide the simulators and teams of service technicians.
“The marriage of a best-in-class food and beverage experience with Golfzon’s state-of-the-art technology will ensure the creation of a special place where people can come together to play, compete, socialize and most importantly, have fun, said Tim Schantz, president and CEO of Troon.
The announcement comes shortly after Golfzon Range by Leadbetter—a partnership between Golfzon and renowned instructor David Leadbetter—opened their first location in Little Ferry, NJ, about 10 miles Northwest of Manhattan. The indoor training center includes 22 Golfzon Driving Range simulators designed for individual practice, private lessons and group classes.
“According to the National Golf Foundation, the number of players who enjoy the game at off-course venues is now nearly 25 million, and it is a trend that is especially popular among young professionals,” said Tommy Lim, CEO of Golfzon North America . “Golfzon Social is the perfect vehicle to service this large and growing population.”
