Golfzon and Troon launch new Golfzon Social entertainment Venues

Golfzon and Troon have partnered to launch Golfzon Social, a state-of-the-art indoor golf entertainment venue. The first two locations are set to open in early 2023 outside of New York City.

Golfzon Social will bring together the most technologically advanced golf simulators on the market — Golfzon’s TwoVision — with a stylish, energetic atmosphere for the Ultimate social experience. Seeking to attract non-golfers, avid golfers, and casual Golfers alike, each location features a creative, chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, local craft Beers and a curated wine list, as well as an industry-leading audio/visual package for sports viewing.

The Golfzon Social experience delivers countless ways to socialize, dine and play golf. League and tournament play lets avid and casual Golfers virtually compete around the world, and a Resident PGA Professional is available for guidance and lessons, no matter the season or weather. Non-golfers can get started in the game in a non-intimidating, welcoming setting or enjoy the board and patio games around the venue.

Golfzon Social Palisades Center, a 21,000-square-foot facility, is slated to open in January 2023 and is located within the popular Palisades Center mall in West Nyack, NY This location will feature 22 TwoVision Simulator bays, a full bar, food truck style dining, and flat screen TVs throughout.

Golfzon Scarsdale will open in March 2023 and is located at 691 Central Park Ave in Scarsdale, NY A 15,000-square-foot facility, it will feature 16 TwoVision bays surrounding a central bar and dining area.

In October 2021, Troon and Golfzon announced a strategic partnership, in which Troon has invested in Golfzon and their market-leading technology. Golfzon and Troon have an aggressive plan to roll out additional Golfzon Social locations in the coming years in multiple cities across North America.

“According to the National Golf Foundation the number of players who enjoy the game at off-course venues is now nearly 25 million, and it is a trend that is especially popular among young professionals,” said Tommy Lim, CEO of Golfzon North America. “Golfzon Social is the perfect vehicle to service this large and growing population.”

One of the big differentiators between Golfzon Social and its competitors is the unparalleled technology and innovation that comes with the TwoVision simulator. Unveiled earlier this year, it is the most advanced option on the market. Features include high-speed sensors that Capture club head and ball flight data for incredibly realistic performance feedback, a 24-way directional moving swing plate that recreates true stand and lie conditions, auto-tee and ball retrieval system, a virtual caddy to give players advice and multi-surface Mats to imitate the fairway, rough and bunkers. The system also boasts incredibly realistic graphics that are 130 percent crisper than previous generations, as well as an LED putting guide to read greens.

The Golfzon Social food and beverage experience will feature a menu that includes familiar, shareable appetizers, as well as larger meals suitable for anything from a date night to a business meeting – all with a chef’s twist. The menu, available for either dine-in or takeout, will be reflective of a variety of pan-global culinary influences, while also including locally sourced fare. The beverage menu will feature a selection of craft cocktails and craft beers, including the 64 oz. Golfzon growler.

“The marriage of a best-in-class food and beverage experience with Golfzon’s state-of-the-art technology will ensure the creation of a special place where people can come together to play, compete, socialize, and most importantly, have fun ,” said Tim Schantz, president and CEO of Troo. “These two new Gathering spots are unlike anything else in the region. We look forward to bringing Golfzon Social to many other cities in the near future.”

Troon is managing all aspects of the new venues, including pre-opening development work and project management, guest service and golf instruction, and food and beverage operations. Golfzon is providing its award-winning simulators and team of service technicians.