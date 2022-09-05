Golfweek Preseason Women’s Team Rankings 2022-2023

The busy summer Amateur season has faded to fall as schools across the country are back in session, which means college golf is back in season.

Stanford, the Defending national team Champions with a loaded roster that includes the last two individual national Champions – as well as a star incoming freshman – is no surprise at No. 1 and boasts Massive depth even past its starting five. Last year’s NCAA runner-up Oregon also finds itself inside the top five, as well as Wake Forest, who will see a former player and All-American return to the roster after a year off.

Check out the top 30 teams entering the 2020-21 college golf season.

1. Stanford



The Defending national Champions return four starters and add a freshman Phenom in Megha Ganne. Need we say more?

Stanford celebrates at the 2022 NCAA Championship. (Photo: Darren Reese/Stanford)

2. Oregon



If a couple putts drop and matches get flipped, Oregon could have hoisted the national Championship Trophy last year after coming up just short against Stanford. The Ducks return three starters but will need to replace Heather Lin and Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen with quality players if they want another shot at the title.

Oregon’s Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu. (Photo: Oregon Women’s Golf)

3. Wake Forest



At times over the past few seasons, Wake Forest has played like the best team in the nation. This season could be when it all comes together. Led by Seniors Rachel Kuehn and Lauren Walsh, along with sophomore Carolina Chacarra, the Demon Deacons have a potent 1-2-3 and will also see Graduate student and former All-American Emilia Migliaccio return to the squad.

Rachel Kuehn. (Photo: Wake Forest Women’s Golf)

4. South Carolina



Hannah Darling and Louise Rydqvist played well as freshman and will need to take another step forward if South Carolina is to live up to its potential. The Gamecocks performed as a top-five team for most of last season and added USC transfer Katherine Muzi as a senior leader alongside Mathilde Claisse.

South Carolina’s Hannah Darling. (Photo: South Carolina Athletics)

5. UCLA



UCLA losing Emma Spitz is a big blow, but few teams are as deep as the Bruins with Seniors Annabel Wilson and Emilie Paltrinieri, junior Ty Akabane and sophomores Alessia Nobilio, Caroline Canales and Zoe Campos all primed to play a Meaningful role in the team’s quest to return to match play.

Alessia Nobilio reacts after putting on the first hole during the first round at the 2020 US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club (Jackrabbit Course) in Houston, Texas on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Chris Keane/USGA)

6. Arizona State



Last chance for romance at Grayhawk for hosts Arizona State, who narrowly missed a spot in match play last season. The Sun Devils lose two veteran players and will have a young squad, but Ashley Menne’s experience should play a pivotal role in keeping the program among the national title contenders.

Arizona State Women’s golfer Ashley Menne tees off on the 15th hole during the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. (Photo: Alex Gould/The Republic)

7. Oklahoma State



The Cowgirls lost two key players last spring and still found their way to the NCAA Championship. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Rina Tatematsu assume the roles as the team’s leaders, and now that head Coach Greg Robertson has his Squad set in Stillwater, expect a return to Grayhawk this spring.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard hits her approach shot on the 16th hole during the second round of stroke play at the 2022 US Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

8. LSU



It seems like Ingrid Lindglad hasn’t hit a poor shot in her college career. The senior has been one of the most consistent players in college golf the last three years and is looking to be a four-time All-American. Fellow senior Latanna Stone, who fell just short at the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, is just another experienced player leading a Squad that will be a Nightmare to face in match play.

Ingrid Lindblad, of Sweden, watches her ball off the sixth tee during the first round of the US Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, NC on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

9. Southern California



Amari Avery was just what the Trojans needed last year, and after a three-win spring semester (her first college golf experience) the sophomore is primed for a big season. Sprinkle in fellow underclassmen Cindy Kou, Michaela Morard and experienced players like junior Brianna Navarrosa and senior Malia Nam and USC could be back in national title contention this spring.

Amari Avery of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 1 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Photo: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

10. Texas A&M



The transfer Portal can Transform a program in just one year. Don’t you believe me? Look at the Aggies. In his first year, Gerrod Chadwell’s Squad went on a semifinal run and all five starters return this season. Names to keep an eye on are Seniors Seniors Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio and Jennie Park, as well as junior Zoe Slaughter (who may have the best name in college golf) as well as former first-team All-American Hailee Cooper.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Texas A&M (Texas A&M photo)

Nos. 11-20



11. Florida State

12. Auburn

13. San Jose State

14. Virginia

15. Michigan

16. Texas

17. Georgia

18. Arkansas

19. Florida

20. Ohio State

Nos. 21-30



21. Kentucky

22. Texas Tech

23. Be Miss

24. Arizona

25. Pepperdine

26. Alabama

27. Baylor

28. Duke

29. TCU

30. UCF