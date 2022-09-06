Golfweek Preseason Men’s Team Rankings 2022-23

The busy summer Amateur season has faded to fall as schools across the country are back in session, which means college golf is back in season.

Vanderbilt, a semifinalist at last year’s NCAA Championship, returns a strong starting lineup including Gordon Sargent, who won the individual title as a freshman last season. The Commodores will have some competition as North Carolina also returns a strong lineup, not to mention an All-American transfer who has won a national championship.

All that said, Vanderbilt and North Carolina aren’t the only team with national championship aspirations and expectations this season. Check out the top-30 teams Entering the 2022-23 college golf season.

1. Vanderbilt



One of the Semifinalists last year Returns four starters, including the NCAA individual champion, sophomore Gordon Sargent. They know what it takes to earn a tee time on the final day of the season, and don’t be surprised if they are in the final match this season.

Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt holds the Trophy after winning the NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic)

2. North Carolina



The Tar Heels have improved each season over the last few years, culminating in last year’s quarterfinal appearance at the NCAA Championship. North Carolina returns four starters and will add All-American transfer Dylan Menante to the lineup. They’ll be a favorite to win it all this season.

Dylan Menante watches his drive on hole 13 during the quarterfinals at the 2022 US Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, NJ (Photo: Grant Halverson/USGA)

3. Florida



Over the last few seasons, Florida has been a team full of potential that hasn’t yet reached its peak. With four Seniors Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo, Yuxin Lin and John Dubois all set to start, it’s time for the Gators to shine, simple as that.

Florida’s Fred Biondi tees off on the 17th hole during the final round of the Calusa Cup, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

4. Georgia Tech



Georgia Tech had a loaded squad a few years ago that just never quite got it done. This season, Coach Bruce Heppler brings back all five starters and with another shot at Grayhawk and the NCAA Championship upcoming, don’t be surprised to see the Yellow Jackets in match play next spring.

Georgia Tech fires the cannon after winning the 2022 Calusa Cup. (Photo: Georgia Tech Men’s Golf)

5. Arizona State



Speaking of one last shot at Grayhawk, how about the hosts Arizona State? The Sun Devils lost a tight match to Texas in last year’s final and even though they lost some skill and senior leadership, the addition of freshman Luke Potter helps on the talent front. As for the leadership, sophomore Preston Summerhays will step into a bigger role, and if David Puig, who has been playing with LIV Golf this summer as an amateur, stays around, ASU may defend home turf this season.

Preston Summerhays of Arizona State plays his second shot during the match play semifinals in the NCAA DI Mens Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club – Raptor Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic)

6. Texas Tech



Texas Tech has one of the best players in the country with Ludvig Aberg and they’ll go as he goes. After advancing to match play as the final team to qualify last season, the Red Raiders will be significantly Deeper this go around thanks to a trio of transfers and another year of experience for returning starters Baard Skogen and Calum Scott.

Ludvig Aberg after winning the 2022 Ben Hogan Award in Fort Worth, Texas on May 23, 2022. (Photo: Sharon Ellman)

7. Oklahoma State



Oklahoma State has branded itself as the #GolfSchool and for good reason. The Cowboys are constantly in the mix and this year should be no different, even without a clear-cut ace like in years past. Upperclassmen Brian Stark, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Bo Jin make for one of the nation’s best 1-2-3 trios, and if you pair that with Coach Alan Bratton’s experience and ability to make the most out of his teams, keep an eye on the Squad in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State’s Brian Stark. (Photo: Oklahoma State Men’s Golf)

8. Illinois



How does a team that didn’t qualify for last year’s NCAA Championship make it inside the top 10? You return two fifth-year Seniors in Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl and factor in a step forward for the likes of Piercen Hunt and Jackson Buchanan.

Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart. (Photo: Illinois Men’s Golf)

9. Oklahoma



Oklahoma will look a lot different this year without Haskins Award Winner Chris Gotterup, but if anyone can push his team to their fullest potential, it’s Coach Ryan Hybl. Patrick Welch has been around for a few years and will need to take an elevated role in the squad, and if history repeats itself, Kansas transfer Luke Kluver is set for an All-American season on the heels of previous transfers Gotterup and Jonathan Brightwell.

Oklahoma’s Patrick Welch at the 2022 NCAA Championship. (Photo: Michael Meek/OU Athletics)

10. Texas



The Defending national Champions lost three Seniors in twin Brothers Pierceson and Parker Coody and Cole Hammer, not to mention longtime Assistant Coach Jean-Paul Hebert. Seemingly impossible shoes to fill, right? Seniors Travis Vick and Mason Nome are a good start, seeing as both have national championship experience, but if the Longhorns are to defend their title, they’ll have to rely on the likes of an unproven player to step up.

Travis Vick of the Texas Longhorns celebrates winning his match to win the Division I Mens Golf Championship held at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Nos. 11-20



11. Tennessee

12. Stanford

13. Pepperdine

14. Auburn

15. Arkansas

16. Florida State

17. Texas A&M

18. LSU

19. Georgia

20. Wake Forest

Nos. 21-30



21. Notre Dame

22. Be Miss

23. Virginia

24. Alabama

25. East Tennessee State

26. North Florida

27. Oregon

28. Duke

29. Arizona

30. Washington