Golfweek Preseason Men’s All-Americans 2022-2023

It’s never too early to start thinking about postseason honors, especially with the 2022-23 college golf season upon us.

Leading Golfweek’s Preseason Men’s First Team All-American list is none other than the Defending national champion, Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent. Not only was he the SEC Freshman of the Year, Sargent went on a run that saw him finish his spring season with a win at the Mossy Oak Collegiate, a runner-up at the SEC Championship, a T-4 at the NCAA Palm Beach Regional and the individual title the national championship. Sargent will be key for the Commodores if they’re to make a run once again at the NCAA Championship, who return a few other All-Americans to the roster.

Check out the rest of the preseason first team, as well as the second and third teams.

Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings: Men’s team | Men’s individual

Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech



Won the Prestige and Big 12 Championship last year as well as three straight top-five finishes at the Valspar Collegiate (T-3) and Cabo Collegiate (T-5) and Aggie Invitational (2). Won the Ben Hogan Award and was a first team All-American.

Ludvig Aberg after winning the 2022 Ben Hogan Award in Fort Worth, Texas on May 23, 2022. (Photo: Sharon Ellman)

Fred Biondi, Florida



The fifth year is back after a strong season last year that featured a pair of wins at the Gator Invitational and Calusa Cup and two more runner-up finishes to finish as a first team All-American. Currently first in the PGA Tour University preseason rankings.

Florida Gators men’s golf on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by Craig Haas

Mateo Fernández de Oliveira, Arkansas



A third team All-American thanks to six top 10 finishes last year, he’s got the game and could take a big step forward this season.

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida



Second team All-American earned three wins at the Sea Best Invitational, The Hayt and ASUN Championship to highlight nine finishes in the top 10.

North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik. (Photo: North Florida Men’s Golf)

William Mouw, Pepperdine



Looking to become a four-time All-American in 2022-23. Was All-WCC first team and earned six top-10 finishes last season and will be a leader on a Pepperdine Squad now short on experience.

William Mouw during a practice round of the 2020 East Lake Cup on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo: Kristin M. Bradshaw)

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt



SEC Freshman of the Year and national Champion should feature high among first team All-Americans once again in his sophomore campaign.

Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent hits from the first tee during the final round of the NCAA college men’s stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt



A first team All-American last year alongside teammate Sargent, Sherwood was a finalist for the Haskins Award last season and won both the Mason Rudolph Championship and Cabo Collegiate, where his 61 set a program 18-hole record.

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State



Was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and an Honorable mention All-American after eight top-10 finishes in 13 tournaments and should have a big season with a legitimate shot at the national Championship as Grayhawk Golf Club in Phoenix hosts for the final year .

Preston Summerhays of Arizona State plays his second shot on the 11th hole against Joe Highsmith of Pepperdine during the match play semi-finals in the NCAA DI Mens Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club – Raptor Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic)

Michael Thorjbornsen, Stanford



Honorable mention All-American as a sophomore and first team All-Pac-12 selection thanks to a consistent season with six top-10 finishes. After a strong summer that featured a top 10 at the Western Amateur and an impressive fourth-place finish at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship, the junior will have some confidence this fall.

Michael Thorbjornsen during the second round of stroke-play Qualifying at the 122nd US Amateur Golf Championship, at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, on August 16, 2022. (Photo by Greg Mattura/NorthJersey.com)

Travis Vick, Texas



Second team All-American will have the weight of the program on his shoulders as the Brothers Coody and Cole Hammer have graduated from the national Champion Longhorns. Finished inside the top 10 six times last year, including a runner-up finish at the NCAA Norman Regional.

Amateur Travis Vick (R) of the United States shakes hands with Mike Whan (L), USGA CEO, after being honored with the low-amateur award after the final round of the 122nd US Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Second Team



Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M

JM Butler, Auburn

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest

Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt

Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Illinois

David Ford, North Carolina

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Dylan Menante, North Carolina

Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State

Third Team



Ben Carr, Georgia Southern

Archie Davies, ETSU

Derek Hitchner, Pepperdine

Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

Brian Stark, Oklahoma State

Caleb Surratt, Tennessee

Hugo Townsend, Ole Miss

Patrick Welch, Oklahoma

Jiri Zuska, Louisville