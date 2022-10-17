GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Retreat at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Here’s everything you need to know for the trip to Talking Stick. Courtesy

GOLF’s 2022 Top 100 Teachers Retreat Promises to be our best ever! Please accept our invitation to join us for a memorable few days of golf, education, camaraderie and to celebrate the latest Hall of Fame class honoring Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and Ben Doyle. Scroll below to see the full lineup. We look forward to seeing you at Talking Stick!

Dates: Nov. 13-16, 2022

Location: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Ariz.

RSVP: Purchase your ticket in GOLF’s Pro Shop here.

Event schedule (subject to change)

SUNDAY, NOV 13

Welcome cocktail reception

MONDAY, NOV 14

Speakers:

Tony Ruggerio & Dr. Scott Lynn

Mike Adams & Terry Rowles

Marty Jertson

Dana Dahlquist & Josh Koch

Martin Chuck

9-hole round of golf

Dinner reception honoring new Hall of Fame Inductees Ben Doyle, Randy Smith and Mike McGetrick

TUESDAY, NOV 15

Speakers:

Gene Parente

Stan Utley

Lynn Marriott & Pia Nilsson

True Spec Golf Tour

Top Golf Scottsdale Cocktail Party Sponsored by 8AM Golf featuring Brian Urlacher, former Chicago Bears linebacker and more to be announced soon

Accommodations and guests

Please contact Talking Stick Resort to reserve your spot in GOLF Magazine’s room block on a first-come, first-served basis by clicking here or calling 866-877-9897 and reference GOLF Top 100 Teachers.

Guests are welcome. For questions, please contact us here.