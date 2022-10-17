GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Retreat at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
Courtesy
GOLF’s 2022 Top 100 Teachers Retreat Promises to be our best ever! Please accept our invitation to join us for a memorable few days of golf, education, camaraderie and to celebrate the latest Hall of Fame class honoring Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and Ben Doyle. Scroll below to see the full lineup. We look forward to seeing you at Talking Stick!
Dates: Nov. 13-16, 2022
Location: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Ariz.
RSVP: Purchase your ticket in GOLF’s Pro Shop here.
Event schedule (subject to change)
SUNDAY, NOV 13
Welcome cocktail reception
MONDAY, NOV 14
Speakers:
Tony Ruggerio & Dr. Scott Lynn
Mike Adams & Terry Rowles
Marty Jertson
Dana Dahlquist & Josh Koch
Martin Chuck
9-hole round of golf
Dinner reception honoring new Hall of Fame Inductees Ben Doyle, Randy Smith and Mike McGetrick
TUESDAY, NOV 15
Speakers:
Gene Parente
Stan Utley
Lynn Marriott & Pia Nilsson
True Spec Golf Tour
Top Golf Scottsdale Cocktail Party Sponsored by 8AM Golf featuring Brian Urlacher, former Chicago Bears linebacker and more to be announced soon
Accommodations and guests
Please contact Talking Stick Resort to reserve your spot in GOLF Magazine’s room block on a first-come, first-served basis by clicking here or calling 866-877-9897 and reference GOLF Top 100 Teachers.
Guests are welcome. For questions, please contact us here.