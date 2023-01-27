Golf’s Next Wave of Club Pros Are Ready to Get to Work

ORLANDO, FLA.—To the arguments, pro or con, for certain individuals Entering the World Golf Hall of Fame, I offer a dark horse candidate: Dr. Robert Ewigleben. President of Michigan’s Ferris State University from 1971 to 1984, Ewigleben (pronounced AY-wuh-glay-bin) raced sailboats, played competitive bridge, flew airplanes and, yes, was a scratch golfer. But his real contribution to the Greengrass way of life was his founding, in 1975, of the world’s first professional golf management degree program. Four decades later, roughly 1,900 Ferris State PGM graduates manage country clubs, give golf lessons, operate pro shops, run resorts, and lead tech startups around the world. Ewigleben, who died in 2019 at the age of 91, may be the modern golf economy’s founding father.

.

