Golf’s ’emotional frustrations’ inspire this apparel brand in the most stylish way | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

The Capsule in question is titled “In$titute of [email protected]# Talk%ng” (or “institute of trash talking” for those less symbol fluent). It features Students’ signature (and very snarky) graphic printed tees and edgy witticisms, infused by Huynh’s background in skate- and street-style, with his soulful approach to his new passion. (After a health scare, Huynh found golf and subsequently transformed his lifestyle and career to center around the game’s best lessons—and trials—of patience, tact, and the pursuit of joy.) Think sky-colored tees with retro type that reads “ dew sweepers” complete with a shadowy player, post-swing. And then there’s the Sandy Pullover with bold white lettering Revealing the command to “Please be patient. Golf student in session.”