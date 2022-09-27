Golf’s Developmental Korn Ferry Tour Sets Return To New York’s Tri-State Area For First Time In 25 Years

The Korn Ferry Tour has announced a return to the New York Metropolitan area for the first time in … [+] more than two decades. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Korn Ferry

KFY

The Tour is bringing one of its pathway-to-the-PGA-Tour golf tournaments to New Jersey for the first time in 25 years.

The Magnit Championship will be played at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson – one of New Jersey’s top private Clubs – from Aug. 17-20, 2023. Magnit, a contingent workforce management company that until last month was known as PRO Unlimited, will be the title sponsor of the newest Korn Ferry event through at least 2026.

The Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 will play at Metedeconk National, one of the top private Clubs in the … [+] state of New Jersey. Metedeconk National

The developmental tour last played one of its professional events in New Jersey in 1997, when it was known as the Nike Tour and future PGA Tour Winner Matt Gogel claimed a title at Laurel Creek Country Club. While the Korn Ferry Tour in recent years has played an event at the Peek’n Peak Resort in western New York – almost 400 miles from Manhattan – it hasn’t been in the New York City Metropolitan area in well over two decades.

“We are thrilled to partner with Magnit to bring Korn Ferry Tour golf to the Tri-State area,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “This market is home to incredibly passionate golf fans, and we’ve been working hard to bring a tournament back here for some time. Metedeconk National Golf Club is an outstanding facility and is reflective of the quality of golf course we strive to provide our members.”

The Magnit Championship will be the 22ndn.d of 26 events on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, a 72-hole tournament with a 156-player field. Metedeconk, located in the Pinelands of Central New Jersey, is a 27-hole facility designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Roger Rulewich.

A 27-hole Robert Trent Jones Sr. design in the New Jersey Pinelands, Metedeconk is the host to the … [+] Korn Ferry Tour’s newest tournament. Metedeconk National

Korn Ferry Tour alumni make up 88% of the PGA TOUR’s current membership. The tour will award 30 PGA TOUR cards during the 2023 season.