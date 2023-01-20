Golficity Does Video Play-by-Plays of Westchester Golf Courses

Saxon Woods Hole 11. Photo courtesy of Golficity.com, Nicholas & Lence Communications.

Westchester County public golf courses will be Featured on the popular Golficity network in the coming weeks.

Golficity visits the county’s daily fee courses in its new video series. The video programs cover the escapades of Mike and Frank Fasano, co-founders of the network, as they pit their games against the country courses. The two are cousins ​​whose Golficity.com site provides golf enthusiasts course and equipment reviews as well as a podcast that covers the national and international golf scene.

Saxon Woods in White Plains, Hudson Hills in Ossining, and Dunwoodie in Yonkers will be featured in the first series of programs, which can be seen on Golficity’s YouTube and Facebook Watch Channels beginning this month. They were taped during the fall of 2022. The Fasano cousins ​​have taken their Golficity Ventures to many great courses across the globe, from Pinehurst in North Carolina to the Old Course at St. Andrews. Check out the duo’s video on the Saxon Woods golf course, which changes its par throughout the year.

Westchester County’s other three courses, Sprain Lake in Yonkers, Maple Moor in White Plains, and Mohansic in Yorktown Heights, will be released at a later date.

