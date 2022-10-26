GolfForever now available at DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Aspen, CO – GOLFFOREVER – the leading at-home golf fitness training system that helps Golfers play without limits – proudly announces that its popular GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer is available at DICK’S Sporting Goods, (NYSE: DKS), the largest US-based full-line omni-channel Sporting goods retailer, and Golf Galaxy. The Swing Trainer is now available online at dicks.com and golfgalaxy.com and will be in more than 100 DICK’S and 110 Golf Galaxy brick-and-mortar stores, featuring all-new packaging, by November 15.

“DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy are the gold standards in retail and we’re honored the GOLFFOREVER Training System will be available for purchase in their stores,” said Stacy Borkowski, GOLFFOREVER VP of Sales. “This is a special milestone for our company; one that will go a long way toward materializing (Founder and CEO) Dr. Jeremy James’ vision of helping Golfers everywhere improve their bodies and play the game without limits. We’re excited to support the visionary teams at DICK’S and Golf Galaxy and anticipate a long and fantastic relationship ahead.”

The GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer embodies two golf training tools in one and is a key piece of equipment used in the GOLFFOREVER app. It’s an asymmetrical resistance training bar that builds strength and mobility for your swing at home like no other workout equipment can. It’s also an optimized D3 swing-weighted heavy warmup club that promotes thoracic mobility to help you loosen up at the course properly, unlike heavily overloaded golf training aids that only target your hands and wrists. Like every piece of equipment used in the GOLFFOREVER app – the 4.9 App Store-rated vehicle that delivers users personalized daily video workout and recovery plans from top PGA Tour Doctors and Trainers – the Swing Trainer comes to life with hundreds of step-by-step pre-round warmups, stretching routines, strength workouts and pain-relief protocols.

Earlier this year, Scottie Scheffler, the 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year, started working with the groundbreaking product just weeks before winning four PGA Tour events, including the Masters, which catapulted him to the top of the world rankings. Scheffler uses the Swing Trainer daily at PGA Tour events and joined the GOLFFOREVER team as its marquee Ambassador in May. They will be featured in stores on packaging and retail displays.

“We are proud to introduce the GOLFFOREVER Training System to our customers at DICK’S and Golf Galaxy, just in time for the holiday season,” said Eric Smith, Vice President of Golf at DICK’S Sporting Goods. “With this exciting new launch, we continue to offer innovative golf products to our customers so they can safely train and play better golf.”

Retailing at $199.99, the Swing Trainer includes a 44.5-inch training bar; two power-grade, soft, sweat-resistant 15-inch rubber grips with five specialized training zone demarcations; two easy-to-attach polymer carabiners; light- and medium-resistance latex training cords with nylon safety sleeves; a universal nylon door anchor; two quick-interchangeable Weighted balls for warming up and speed training; and two interchangeable hand grips that transform the training cords into universal exercise tubing used in the GolfForever app’s warmups and workouts.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves Athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK’S mobile app. DICK’S also owns and operates DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK’S has been a longtime Champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and Athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives . Additional information about DICK’S business, corporate giving, Sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and is Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About GOLFFOREVER

GolfForever is a comprehensive, smart at-home training system that takes a science-based approach to maximizing golfers’ performance by improving flexibility, core strength, balance and rotational power. The first golf-specific home training program to embrace the approach of home exercise equipment paired with streaming instruction, GolfForever takes it one step further by customizing each golfer’s exercise routines just for them, based on a proprietary strength and flexibility test users take when starting. The result is a product and program that is safe and highly effective for any golfer. With exercise routines designed by some of the top PGA Tour Trainers and orthopedic experts in the US, GolfForever users can expect to swing and perform their best – with a pain-free body – for as long as they play the game. It is used by more than 90 PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players, and thousands of Everyday Golfers alike. Founded in Aspen, Colorado in 2019 by Dr. Jeremy James, a leading specialist in chronic back pain and co-author of the Younger Next Year Back Book, GolfForever is the ideal companion to expert golf instruction. For more information go to www.golfforever.com or download the new mobile application on the Apple Store for IOS or Google Play for Android.

