Golfer Trace White secures win at Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club

MOUNT PLEASANT — For as long as he can remember, Trace White’s goal in the game of golf was to win the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club Match Play Championship.

White Desperately wanted to put his name on the plaque in the clubhouse with his grandfather, Dave Burk, who won the event in 1975 and 1976.

White has been close before, only to come up short.

On Sunday, White was close again. And again he felt his opportunity Slipping through his fingertips.

Only this time, White held on tight and finally achieved his dream.

As White put the final touches on a 2&1 win over Jim Becker in the Championship match, his grandfather watching his every shot, White finally put his name on the plaque alongside that of his grandfather.

