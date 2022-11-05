Golfer Makes Hole-In-One On Bucket List Golf Course

A hole-in-one is one of, if not, the rarest feats in golf, with many individuals playing the game for a number of years and not often managing one. Everyone remembers their first one, with there being a number of golf holes and courses where you would love to sink an ace.

Obviously, Golfers would love to make a hole-in-one at Augusta, or perhaps Pebble Beach but, for one college golfer, Christian Clark, the special feat happened at an equally special venue, with the freshman producing an ace at the 16th at Cypress Point Club.

