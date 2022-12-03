Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event

Qualifying School (opens in new tab) is often the most exciting and stressful time for any golfer, with the opportunity to establish a career on the biggest Tours just a matter of rounds away. Certainly it is an exciting time for both those playing and watching, but it can also be one of the toughest weeks to watch, as some players will miss out by the slimmest of margins.

For Alana Uriell that proved to be the case, as the 26-year-old was brutally disqualified at the LPGA Q-Series for signing an incorrect scorecard. The infringement… Well, after her second round, it was revealed that Uriell had signed for a par that should’ve been a bogey.

The tournament, which is an eight-round slog to earn a chance of an LPGA Tour card, sees the top 45 finishers pick up their card and, after the second round, Uriell was sat comfortably inside the top 20, with an even-par 72 first day being followed up with what would have been a 4-under second round.

However, according to an LPGA media official, Uriell came into the tournament office after the fact and self-reported the error, with the 26-year-old subsequently disqualified for breaking Rule 3.3b. (opens in new tab)

Uriell, who finished 130th on the Race to CME Globe points list after competing in 21 events throughout 2022, earned $66,506 in the process. Although unclear as to what her next moves will be, currently Riley Rennell and Manon De Roey lead the field at the Q-Series with 10 under tournament totals.

Uriell has one career top 10 on the LPGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, the 26-year-old isn’t the first player to be disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. Matthew Wolff (opens in new tab)Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Detry (opens in new tab) and even the Tiger slayer, YE Yang (opens in new tab)have all fallen foul of this before.

