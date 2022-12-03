Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event

Qualifying School (opens in new tab) is often the most exciting and stressful time for any golfer, with the opportunity to establish a career on the biggest Tours just a matter of rounds away. Certainly it is an exciting time for both those playing and watching, but it can also be one of the toughest weeks to watch, as some players will miss out by the slimmest of margins.

For Alana Uriell that proved to be the case, as the 26-year-old was brutally disqualified at the LPGA Q-Series for signing an incorrect scorecard. The infringement… Well, after her second round, it was revealed that Uriell had signed for a par that should’ve been a bogey.

