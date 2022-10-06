Golf year-round at the new Indoor Links at Webster Golf Club

WEBSTER, NY — We are in bonus time when it comes to hitting the links in Western New York, so Webster Golf Club is making sure Golfers can play a round of 18 any time of year.

Webster Golf Club has been under new ownership since 2019 and continues to invest both outside and inside the club to make it a year-round golf destination.

“I grew up on the seventh hole of the golf course,” said Debby Murphy, director of operations at Webster Golf Club.

Fast forward a few years and Murphy has made a career out of golf. She is a golf professional, golf coach and owner of Webster Golf Club.

“We’ve done a lot of work. We took out all of the sand Bunkers and returned the golf course back to its original design. The golf course was in trouble financially and I didn’t want to see it go and I just thought with enough energy and time and commitment that I could turn it around,” said Murphy.

She has not only made improvements out on the course, but inside there is a new Grill room, golf shop and dining room. What was part of the employee parking lot is now a six bay indoor golf simulator, named The Indoor Links at Webster Golf Club.

“Our season, as you know, in Rochester can be very short. So this way we can be playing golf year-round and for the simulators that we chose, the Trackman, it’ll be a year-round situation here,” she said.

You can practice, get swing analysis, join a league and play junior golf on the simulators. Murphy is so proud she could make it happen in her hometown.

The Indoor Links at Webster Golf Club is hosting a free open house on Thursday Oct. 6 from 5 pm to 8 pm There will be food, drinks, music and golf simulator demonstrations.