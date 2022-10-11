Golf Wraps Up Xavier Invitational in Ninth

MAINEVILLE, Ohio – With 54 holes in the books, the Villanova University golf team finished ninth out of 12 teams at the Xavier Invitational, totaling a team score of 910 (+46).

The ‘Cats ended ahead of BIG EAST foe Xavier, who earned 10th in the field, but just behind eighth place DePaul, who totaled 893 strokes.

Ryan Pamer led the Wildcats at one-over for a share of 12th place, totaling rounds of one-under, two-over and even-par over the two days. The freshman was ninth in the field with 13 birdies, including four birdies in five holes during round three.

Peter Weaver finished at nine-over to tie for 36th place, with a low round of two-over on day one of the tournament. The Missouri native also put up an eagle on hole six in round two, part of his even-par front nine.

Luke Alexander totaled a 19-over, with his best performance coming on the front nine of the third go-round, where he shot even-par.

Vimal Alokam ended with a 25-over, having rounds of four-over and five-over to bracket his trip to Ohio. Joshua Lavely completed the Invitational with a score of plus-29.

UP NEXT: The Wildcats will round out their fall competitions with a trip to the Outer Banks, taking part in the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate on Oct. 23-25.