Golf Wraps Play at Hartford Hawks Invitational

Final Results

South Kent, Conn. – Fordham golf completed its second and third rounds at Bull’s Bridget Golf Club on Tuesday to wrap up play at the Hartford Hawks Invitational, moving up a spot and finishing 12th out of 16 schools. The Rams were led by seniors PJ O’Rourke’s T32 finish and three-round score of 2-over 218. Central Florida’s Luis Carrera ran away with the event and helped the Knights lead wire-to-wire.

O’Rourke matched Chris Konefal for low round among the group with a second-round 2-under 70 before falling back slightly with a 1-over 73 in the final round. Konefal entered the final 18 holes at 3-under but shot a 78 to fall back to a share of 39th with a 219.

Jake Mr improved with every round, moving up the Leaderboard after a day-one 75 with a 73 and then an even-par 72 in the final round, finishing with a score of career-best three-round 220 and a share of 42n.d. Andreas Aivazoglou finished in a tie for 49th with a 222 score, finishing the final two rounds at 3-over, while Nicholas Manning shot back-to-back 77’s to settle in at T68 with a 227 score. John Chryscio carded three rounds of 79 to finish T89th.

The Rams return to action later this week at Yale’s MacDonald Cup this Saturday and Sunday.