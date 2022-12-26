Golf World Settles the Biggest Tiger Woods, John Daly Debate Once and For All

Golf is an individual sport, and each player is often compared to other golfers in one way or another. Interestingly, the spectators like to compare the Golfers in all trivial ways possible. And one of the perfect examples of it is the all-time favorite ‘Who is a better Santa?’ comparison between John Daly and Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major Champion introduced his ‘Mac Daddy Santa’ character to the world for the first time through a social media post in 2016. “A Christmas tradition that my kids love.

Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW,” the caption to the photo read. Since then, the photo would pop up every year on Christmas.

Unlike Tiger Woods, John Daly went with a traditional look for his Santa

Notably, Tiger Woods is shirtless in his ‘Mac Daddy Santa’ look. From dying his goatee white, a process which he later admitted almost burned his face once, to wearing black sunglasses… none of the 82-time PGA Tour champion’s outfit looks like a typical Santa Claus that everyone is familiar with from movies and books.

However, the 2-time major Champion John Daly was nothing but traditional when he became Santa. From red Santa hats to wearing a red jacket, the fun-loving Arkansas native had Aced the Authentic look of Santa Claus when he dressed as one.

Interestingly, they wore the outfit to the 2021 PNC Championship, which was held in December. According to a PNC Championship official Twitter video, the golfer didn’t just dress up as one, he took photographs with others like a regular Santa in a mall. Notably, they posed for a photo this year for the Hooters as well.

Fans voted for their favorite Santa

Authentic vs modern, favorite golfer, etc., were the conditions fans followed when golf.com asked the question on Instagram that has been lingering in every golf lover’s mind, “Who’s the better Santa: Tiger or Daly? 🎅”

“definitely Tiger though”

“Well if I had a choice of how I present Santa to my family.. I’d prefer if Santa didn’t come off looking like a Thug.. I’d go with Daly! .. Yup… I said it…”

“John, of course.”

“Tiger no way”

“John all the way.”

“Take John, leave Tiger”

“John Daly, he really looks like santa😍”

As one can see, many golf fans responded to golf.com’s post. And most of them agreed that they like the Authentic Santa of Daly better than Woods’ ‘Mac Daddy Santa.’ Which Santa do you prefer?

