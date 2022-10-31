Golf world roasts Bryson DeChambeau for PGA Tour shade

Golf star Bryson DeChambeau has no problem speaking his mind about pretty much anything – even if it leads to bizarre comments on Fox News. That is especially true when it comes to his thoughts on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit and the PGA Tour. And he was certainly at it again this week.

Dechambeau wrapped up his 2022 golf season this weekend with a runner-up finish at the final LIV Golf event of the year. After the event, Bryson Dechambeau took to Instagram to congratulate the event’s winner, Louis Oosthuizen. But he couldn’t help throwing in a little jab at the PGA Tour in the process.

“What a battle. 23 Holes of non-stop action w/ fellow competitor @louisoosthuizen57. Bittersweet feeling moving into my first ever off-season but couldn’t be more proud and honored to share a team with such amazing guys @[email protected]@[email protected]_gc. Being on a team has really been a refreshing take on golf and made it much more enjoyable for me. See you all in 23′,” DeChambeau wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

DeChambeau’s reference to his “first ever off-season” is some not-so-subtle shade at the PGA Tour, implying that he never got a break while on the Tour. The golf world had plenty to say about his comments.

“First ever off-season” Bryson played exactly one event (Hero World Challenge) between September 26, 2021 and January 5, 2022 pic.twitter.com/o4IipggEwl — Will Knights (@willknightsTFE) October 31, 2022

“I’ll see you guys in 23 feet” — Will Knights (@willknightsTFE) October 31, 2022

That’s the problem with these clowns. They acted like they had to play in every event when that couldn’t have been further from the truth. They all took their off seasons right after the Ryder/President Cups into January and sometimes even February. Grow up. https://t.co/sRxFIhAQns — Spooky Matt (@MattRubino11) October 31, 2022

Poor Bryson. What a joke. https://t.co/DpYa3kIov0 — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) October 31, 2022

It’s incredible. Had over 3 months off, minus a guaranteed world ranking points/cash grab in the Bahamas. Also, he makes it like he’s the last guy who would want a long off-season. — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) October 31, 2022

It’s safe to say that the golf world isn’t giving him all that much sympathy – just like they didn’t when he got into a battle with a rope earlier this year.

