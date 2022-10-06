Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, Masters News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Any doubts about Tiger Woods’ status for next year’s Masters can be put to rest. His good friend, Notah Begay III, said he’ll “be there for sure.”

Begay discussed Woods’ Outlook while at the Furyk and Friends Champions’ event. He Revealed the biggest hurdle that Woods faces moving forward.

“I know that if you just look at the metrics that are related to his golf swing in terms of clubhead speed, ball speed, his ability to execute golf shots, it’s still all there,” Begay said.

Begay continued: “Now, walking 72 holes in a competitive environment, that’s the big question mark. But if he finds a way, and if anybody will, it will be him, to be able to deal with the 72-hole walk, the golf’s not the question to me, the heart’s not the question, it’s just a matter of physically can they endure that much stress on the leg.”

While golf fans around the world are happy that Woods will be at August National in April, they’re a bit worried about his durability.

The fact that walking 72 holes is a tough challenge for Woods isn’t exactly what fans want to hear.

“I love to hear it but at the same time I know the outcome when he rocks up at events with no tournament reps, it’s never that pretty,” one fan said. “Just hope he can find a way to clear the rust otherwise it’s hard to watch him struggling around the course.”

“Yikes. Not what you like to hear. He’s Tiger so he will do it but still,” another fan wrote.

“If he is still trying to figure out how to walk 72 holes the fact he was playing golf in April is amazing,” a third fan tweeted.

Woods competed in this year’s Masters. Although he made the cut, he struggled mightily on the weekend, finishing the event with a score of 13-over par.

If Woods has one last Championship run in him, it’d be fitting if it happens at Augusta National.