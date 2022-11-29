Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Injury Announcement

Tiger Woods at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 06: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge on Monday, citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The legendary golfer wrote in a Twitter statement that he’s experienced difficulty walking, so the 46-year-old will bow out of his foundation’s tournament. He’ll “focus on my hosting duties” while aiming to return for The Match and PNC Championship next month.

