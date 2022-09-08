Golf World Reacts To The US Presidents Cup Team

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – APRIL 15: Justin Thomas (L) and Jordan Spieth look on from the 14th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Presidents Cup kicks off in just a few weeks from one of the most iconic courses in the country: Quail Hollow.

On Wednesday, the United State finalized its roster for the event. US Captain David Love III has added Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner as captain’s picks to an already elite roster.

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns and Tony Finau all automatically qualified for the event.

Golf fans know the US roster is stacked.

“I am not kidding, I don’t think the International team even halves a match…” one fan said.

“Good luck Europe, you’re gonna need it with this squad,” another fan said.

“Crazy that Collin, Jordan, and Max had to be picks. The American bench is deep,” someone else pointed out.

The Presidents Cup officially kicks off on September 20 and runs through September 25.