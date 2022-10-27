Golf World Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Matchup News

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 12: Phil Mickelson of The United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

This weekend, the Inaugural 2022 LIV Golf season will come to a close with a Team Championship in Miami.

The one-on-one, singles matchups for Friday’s round have been released — and one sticks out more than others.

Six-time major Champion Phil Mickelson will face off against World No. 3 Cameron Smith to kick off the weekend.

“Phil Mickelson will play Aussie Cameron Smith in a singles match on Friday. Whatever your thoughts about LIV golf, that’s a mouthwatering match up,” golf Insider Evin Priest wrote on Twitter.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this news. Not too many fans seem confident in Mickelson’s ability to put up a fight against Smith.

“Not really, don’t think Phil’s broke 70 since going to LIV,” one fan wrote.

“Only one winner here, far from mouthwatering,” another said.

“Not really. Watching Cam demolish Phil will be cringe worthy by hole 5,” another added.

This weekend’s event will take place at Trump National Doral in Miami.

“I mean, the guy [Smith] is the Champion Golfer of the Year; CGOTY,” Mickelson said, per Golf Digest. “There’s not much I can say. But I have won here [in 2009]just sayin.'”