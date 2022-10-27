Golf World Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Matchup News

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Phil Mickelson of The United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 12: Phil Mickelson of The United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

This weekend, the Inaugural 2022 LIV Golf season will come to a close with a Team Championship in Miami.

The one-on-one, singles matchups for Friday’s round have been released — and one sticks out more than others.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button