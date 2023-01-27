Golf World Reacts To The Nick Faldo Announcement

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 10: Sir Nick Faldo of England looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Six-time major Champion Nick Faldo didn’t hold back this week when talking about LIV Golf members potentially competing in the Ryder Cup.

“They’re done,” Faldo said. “It’s a Rival tour. If you work for a company for 20 years and you then leave to go to a Rival company, I can promise you your picture won’t still be on the wall. You’ve moved on. Fine, off you go.”

Faldo didn’t stop there. He also revealed his unfiltered thoughts about the Saudi-backed golf league.

“That tour is meaningless, it really is. It’s a closed shop – 48 guys that got crazy money,” Faldo continued. “What gripes me is it’s not growing the game of golf. That really gets me when they fly across the world and suddenly say, ‘Oh we’re growing the game of golf.’ It’s pretty embarrassing that, at the end of the season, no one was watching.”

Golf fans around the world are applauding Faldo for being brutally honest about LIV Golf.

“I wish Faldo was this honest when he was in the booth,” one fan said.

“He’s not wrong,” another fan wrote.

Faldo retired from his role with CBS Sports last August. Clearly, retirement hasn’t stopped him from commenting on the sport’s future.

We’ll see if any LIV Golf members fire back at Faldo in the coming days.