Golf World Reacts To The Nick Faldo Announcement

Nick Faldo at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 10: Sir Nick Faldo of England looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Six-time major Champion Nick Faldo didn’t hold back this week when talking about LIV Golf members potentially competing in the Ryder Cup.

“They’re done,” Faldo said. “It’s a Rival tour. If you work for a company for 20 years and you then leave to go to a Rival company, I can promise you your picture won’t still be on the wall. You’ve moved on. Fine, off you go.”

