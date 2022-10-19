Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson Drama

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 10th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It’s a day that ends with “Y” so that means there’s more drama between Phil Mickelson & fellow golfers.

In this case, PGA Tour golfer Rory McIlroy isn’t happy with what Mickelson said last week. Mickelson thinks that because of some top players defecting to the LIV Tour, he thinks that it’s trending upwards while the PGA Tour is trending downwards.

