Golf World Reacts to ‘Pathetic’ Joran Spieth Video

Jordan Spieth made his first start to the regular PGA Tour season with the CJ Cup this weekend. While the expectations were high after his tremendous performance in the recently held Presidents Cup, the 3-time Major Championship Winner didn’t have the smoothest of starts in the ongoing CJ Cup. His performance was well below his regular game and looked clueless during relatively easy putts, which sent netizens buzzing.

Jordan Spieth’s embarrassing performance summed up in one shot

World No. 13 Spieth had a poor day overall, draining four bogeys in addition to a double bogey on the sixth hole. When it looked like things couldn’t get any worse, there were more disasters in the store.

On the 16th hole, already far off the leading pack, Spieth missed a par putt from merely 16 inches. That wasn’t all – they attempted it without taking any considerations and avoiding keeping any markers.

Spieth attempted it backhanded to be done with the hole quickly, which he inexplicably missed.

Although he drained a four-par final hole, the former World No. 1 is still miles off securing a decent finish in his first regular tournament of the season. He is currently ranked 73rd alongside American counterpart Chez Reavie, with a score of 4-over par.

Fans react to Spieth’s appalling performance

While fans expected Spieth to pick up from where he left last season, his performance has left everyone scratching their heads. Here’s a collection of those reactions.

However, a few fans shrugged off the performance by dumping it on the form factor.

The drop in performance took many by surprise. Some bookmakers had even considered him to challenge for the Trophy after his show at September’s Presidents Cup. The 29-year-old remained unbeaten at the Quail Hollow Club with a Landslide personal scoreline of 5-0.

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Team USA golfer Jordan Spieth celebrates with his team during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

His performances also meant that between the Ryder and the Presidents Cup, he earned his first full singles point in eight career cups. The outstanding display helped his team defeat the International by a scoreline of 17.5 – 12.5 to win the event for a ninth successive time.

However, just like Spieth, the late-comers on the Tour found it difficult to perform in their first regular outing of the season. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has changed gears ahead of the new season, was left disappointed with his stroke play to finish tied at 44th with a par score. They even switched putters midway through the game, indicating the 2022 Masters Winner is still not at ease with his brand-new clubs.