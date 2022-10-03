Golf World Reacts To Monday’s Big Steph Curry News

STATELINE, NV – JULY 6: Golden State Warrior Steph Curry tees off on the 10th hole during the first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6, 2022 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments) David Calvert/Getty Images

Fans who exist in the venn diagram of NBA fans, golf fans and video game players can rejoice: There’s some big news and it involves Steph Curry.

It’s Monday, the PGA Tour 2K video game franchise announced that PGA Tour 2K23 will now feature the reigning NBA Finals MVP as a playable golfer. The announcement included a promo trailer featuring an in-game model of Curry making a tee shot.

“His swing’s as clean as his jumper!” 2K said. “Play as @StephenCurry30 in #PGATOUR2K23!”

The announcement already has over 2,000 likes in two hours while the trailer has a whopping 600,000 views. Fans in that aforementioned venn diagram definitely appear more interested in getting a copy now:

Steph Curry has been working hard to improve on the golf course over the past few years. He’s been playing since he was 10 and has played in numerous Celebrity tournaments through the years.

Curry has even taken it upon himself to personally fund the golf program for both men and women at Howard University for six years.

While we’re probably not going to be seeing Curry at Augusta this spring for the 2023 Masters, Curry is clearly making the game a bigger and bigger part of his life outside of his basketball responsibilities.

Will you be buying PGA Tour 2K23 Now that Steph Curry is in it?