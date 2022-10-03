Golf World Reacts To Monday’s Big Steph Curry News

STATELINE, NV - JULY 6: Golden State Warrior Steph Curry tees off on the 10th hole during the first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6, 2022 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Fans who exist in the venn diagram of NBA fans, golf fans and video game players can rejoice: There’s some big news and it involves Steph Curry.

It’s Monday, the PGA Tour 2K video game franchise announced that PGA Tour 2K23 will now feature the reigning NBA Finals MVP as a playable golfer. The announcement included a promo trailer featuring an in-game model of Curry making a tee shot.

