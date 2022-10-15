Golf World Reacts to Latest Tiger Woods Tweet

Nobody can dispute Tiger Woods and his accomplishments in the sport of golf. The most intriguing aspect of this record-breaking 11-time PGA Player of the Year is his dedication to the Tour.

The pro golfer recently announced the launch of the new edition of the PGA Tour 2k23 Game. The World of Golf ignited with Joy as soon as this announcement was made. Twitter World was not far behind. Tiger’s recent tweet about the same was a witness to the same.

Tiger Woods drives the Golf world wild with his new announcement

Tiger Woods recently made a joyful announcement that sparked happiness among golf fans. The 15 times major Winner was the one to break the news of the launch of the new game online.

Twitter was clearly filled up with happiness and excitement after hearing the highly awaited news.

They urged people to get their copies of the same as soon as possible. However, the release of the game also sparked curiosity and controversies. All in all, the release of the new game has everyone’s eyes on it.

Fans react to Woods and his latest tweet

Fans were quick to react to Woods’ new announcement. While some users were curious to know who will be a part of the game, others were quick to congratulate Tiger on the same.

All in all, Tiger’s new tweet changed the tone. The entire Metaverse of golf was filled with Joy and happiness at another launch of the new game.

Tiger and his new upliftment project

Woods has been making efforts to advance the game for a very long time. Woods established the ‘Tiger Woods Foundation’ soon after he turned professional. Woods, however, wanted to do more, and by establishing the ‘Tiger Woods Learning Center’, he was able to achieve just that.

They finally established the said organization in exactly three and a half years. Woods went a long way to enhance education. His learning center works to give students enriching STEM learning opportunities and college access, as well as a setting where they may see their potential and make a difference in their lives, those of their families, and those of their communities.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 15, 2022 Tiger Woods of the US acknowledges the fans after holing on the 18th and finishing his second round REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Woods said, “This is by far the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. This is bigger than golf. This is bigger than anything I’ve done on the golf course. Because we will be able to shape lives.”

The golf great made this change possible with the help of 25 founding partners, which includes Target, Nike, Augusta National, and many more.

What do you think about Woods’ acts of philanthropy? Share your views in the comments section below.

