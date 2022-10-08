Golf World Reacts to Latest Tiger Woods Rumor

Golf legend, Tiger Woods, is high on the trending meter after a rumor was making rounds on the internet. The pro golfer is many things in his life – a great golfer that pushed him to the No.1 spot for over over 281 weeks consecutively, a philanthropist that Landed him in People’s heart, and apparently, a designer too which Landed him as the owner of TGR Designs.

According to rumors, the 15 times Major Winner is collaborating with King-Collins Golf designs to create another Masterpiece in Park City, Utah.

The two great design organizations from the golf world are coming together to design a 54-hole golf course. Although, there is no official confirmation, golf fans have already reacted to the rumor. Let’s see what the fans think about this new collaboration.

What do golf fans think about the rumor?

Tony Dear, Writer of ‘History of Golf in 50 Holes’ has created a Storm after his latest tweet. They wrote, “It seems Rumors concerning a new resort in Park City, UT with 54(?) holes by King-Collins and Tiger Woods are indeed true. I know virtually nothing about it and obviously wouldn’t say something like this without some certainty…but I am fairly certain.”

The tweet was re-shared by TWLEGION, who keeps track of all the Tiger Woods updates. They tweeted, “#RUMOR – Fri @tonyjdear.“It confirmed the rumor that Tiger’s firm may be involved in the design of a 54-hole development in Park City, Utah.

Golf fans were quick to Storm into the comment section with their views. They are hoping to have something cool built. Even though they are confused as to why a completely different country was chosen by Woods for the project, they had some suggestions.

Some fans suggested the use of drought-tolerant grass and they appreciated the small golf course strategy of 54 holes. However, the project is supported with some great suggestions, still we need to know how it will turn out. Here’s what the fans had to say:

Another Masterpiece by Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods led TGR Design provides a full-fledged service of golf course designing and is dedicated to giving the best and most exceptional golf courses. One of the most loved creations by TGR is Popstroke. It provides all the good golfing course facilities. However; they designed the course in a way that gave people an experience with a bunch of beautiful memories. One can play, eat-drink and party in Popstroke. Even their tagline is ‘Eat.Putt.Drink!’

What are your thoughts on the rumor of the collaboration? Share your views with us in the comment section below.