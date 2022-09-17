Golf World Reacts to Latest Revelation About 4-Time Major Winner Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka endured a terrible season last year. After making the drastic switch to LIV Golf Series, he found himself in the midst of a major backlash. Koepka also found his game hanging by the threads, and thus has recalled former swing coach, Claude Harmon III to his team.

The Claude Harmon III post that Revealed the Reunion

The renowned golf instructor previously worked with Koepka in each of his four Major Championship wins. The two head in different directions after their split in November 2020, but seem to have joined hands to prevent Koepka’s performance from slipping further. Here’s the post from Harmon.

The post drew several reactions from fans, most of them reminding Koepka of his decision to join LIV Golf. Take a look.

However, there were a few positive reactions from the fan’s end, hoping for the reconciliation to spark wonders in Koepka’s career.

How has Brooks Koepka fared this season?

By all accounts, it has been a disappointing season for the four-time Major Championship winner. Since making his debut at the Portland LIV event in June, Koepka hasn’t managed a top 10 finish. His captaincy Exploits for Smash GC haven’t borne much fruit either.

While he fared better in last year’s PGA Tour, it was certainly not enough for the man accustomed to winning consecutive Major Championships. They missed 7 cuts out of a total of 16 contested events and were ranked outside the top 50 in three of them.

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the US Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

His best result came at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, where he finished tied in third place. It was also his highest Prize money for the season at $434,600, which was certainly nowhere near his Mammoth contract worth $100 million for switching alliances to join the LIV Golf Series.

Will Koepka make a comeback this season? Will his coaching change help him get on the right track? Only time will tell.

