Golf World Reacts to Jordan Spieth’s ‘Bada**’ College Day Outfit

The three-time major Champion Jordan Spieth is the College Gameday‘s guest picker is Saturday. As part of the event, the Texas Alum has reached Austin, Sporting the color of his home state.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The match-up between the No. 18 Texas Longhorns and No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs will play in Austin today. While the Longhorns will look forward to winning their 7th match in their state, the Frogs will be trying to wipe them clean with their perfect 10 wins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TCU is currently a bit intimidating for Team Texas, considering their perfect score so far. However, they will be more than ready to win the event, as the 2015 Masters Champion is supporting the team wearing its colors in their home ground.

“Super excited to be a guest picker on the Gameday,” Spieth said in a video he took from the stadium. “It was an amazing experience,” he added. One can see how much the crowd loved watching their Texas brother being the guest picker from the way they responded to the golfer.

DIVE DEEPER

Jordan Spieth Makes Delightful Announcement About Debuting at Fan Favorite Golf Tournament

“Austin, Texas’ gonna be rollin’ tonight,” he added as he concluded the video. “Hook ’em, Horns!” He couldn’t help but be supportive of his home team in the end.

Fans’ reaction to Jordan Spieth and his outfit as the guest picker

Anyone, even a non-football fan, would have known Jordan Spieth would be supporting Team Texas as soon as he stepped out of the plane. After all, he wore an orange Letterman jacket that clearly showed his home state’s letter ‘T’ over an orange-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

The golfer showcased his cool outlook by adding a sunglass and a pair of brown boots. The outfit of the golfer received all different kinds of responses from fans.

While some liked it, some just bluntly mocked him for carrying things that had logos from his sponsoring brands. However, the son of Dallas, Texas, mostly got positive comments on his special day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The son of Texas made his home state proud with his career

It has been 10 years since Spieth turned professional. Although he has met with some setbacks in the past couple of years, the golfer has built a good career in these years.

Including three majors, the Texan has won 13 Championship titles on the PGA Tour. Furthermore, he will also play The Match alongside his forever friend Justin Thomas and against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Golf World Fumes Over Latest Phil Mickelson’s Post On LIV Golf

Spieth has built a great career for himself and has increased the value of himself and his states around the world. From attending the Gamesday and supporting his home state team, he has made other Texas natives proud of him.