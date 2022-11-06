Golf World Mourns the Passing of a Legendary PGA Tour Champion
1958 PGA Player of the Year, Dow Finsterwald, has passed away. He was 93. The sad demise was conveyed by his son, who said his father passed away on Friday night after suffering from a stroke in his sleep.
Dow Finsterwald’s Legacy in Golf
Finsterwald was one of the pioneers of the game in the 50s. The 1958 PGA Championship Winner won 11 tournaments in his illustrious career. He has also held top posts on the board of the PGA Tour after retiring from the game.
Indeed, Finsterwald offered the entirety of his life to the game of golf. After leaving the game to raise his family, he took the role of the Director of golf at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs. He stayed in the position for 28 long years while also coming back to the course to offer his advice as the non-playing Captain of the 1977 Ryder Cup team.
His son, who has followed in his father’s footsteps in devoting himself to golf, released a statement regarding the demise. “He did all he could for the game,” his son told the Associated Press. “He enjoyed his friends and they always remembered. They loved the rules and they cared about the game. He had a wonderful life and he felt like for sure it was complete.” His son is currently working as the head professional at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Golf world pours condolences on the demise of Dow Finsterwald
After the story broke out, a number of ardent followers offered their condolences to the former Major Champion. A number of traditional golf enthusiasts were seemingly devastated by the news. Many found it apt to bring back his Achievements on the day of his passing. Here’s a selection of those tweets:
RIP to the 1958 PGA Champion, Dow Finsterwald. Before my time but reading this article tells me he dedicated his life to family and the game of golf. Won the 58 PGA at Llanarch CC.
— Timothy Zurybida (@TZurybida) November 6, 2022
played Llanerch years ago at the Jimmy Lynam outing (Team Fran Dunphy). Also, had an old Dow Finsterwald Autographed 2 wood (yes a 2 wood) when mom and dad were trying to satisfy their precocious son’s golf jones by picking up random Clubs at assorted garage sales….. https://t.co/vYwwawMLpc
— linusesq (@linusesq) November 5, 2022
RIP Dow Finsterwald🙏🙏🙏🙏
— ChrisGeryak (@ChrisGeryak) November 5, 2022
“He did all he could for the game.”
Dow Finsterwald, Winner of the first stroke-play PGA Championship, has passed away.
— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 6, 2022
In his time, Don Finsterwald was one of the PGA Tour’s top players. Over an eight-year period, they won 11 PGA-sanctioned tournaments. In 1958, he was voted PGA Player of the Year following his PGA Championship win. The tournament held significance due to the arrival of the stroke-play setup that debuted in the event. It was also the first nationally televised PGA tournament, which endured over traditional golf fans as a core memory.
Were you aware of Finsterwald’s golf legacy? Let us know in the comments below.
