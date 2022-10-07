Golf World Makes Major Accusation Against LIV Despite Glorious Phil Mickelson Moment

If there is one thing fans across sports jointly despise, it’s fake crowd noises. While it makes the perspective of watching the game rather enjoyable, the imitation of the same leaves supporters with a bitter taste. While LIV Golf has promised to make the sport louder, it seems they are headed towards the wrong direction.

Phil Mickelson’s moment of applause, but was it really?

HY Flyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson made a strong finish on the first day at the LIV event in Bangkok, securing a T14 finish with a score of 3-under par. The Shining moment came at the 14th hole where Mickelson putted a lovely drive for a birdie. However, fans were not pleased with the telecast and ignored Lefty’s performance at the expense of LIV Golf.

Fans were disgruntled with the clip showing Mickelson’s brilliance, alleging that the crowd noise was computerized and unnatural.

The basis of these comments was justified because there were no fans visible from the viewing angle. Here’s a sneak peak into some of the comments:

How did Phil Mickelson fare in the first round?

On a day when many of the top Golfers on the circuit failed to justify their potential, Mickelson played his part with a rather impeccable day on the course. They exceeded par twice but made up for it by scoring 6 birdies across the 18 holes. His drive on the green at the 14th hole was evidence of his skill. From an uncomfortable position of either two or three-putting the ball, Mickelson drove for a birdie.

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain – June 10, 2022 Team Hy Flyer’s Phil Mickelson of the US during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

After a series of disappointing performances in recent tournaments, the 52-year-old finally made amends on the golf course. However, whether he can keep his performance levels high throughout the tournament remains to be seen. As things stand, he is four shots behind a three-horse race between Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Richard Bland, and Branden Grace.

However, the bigger picture will be about the crowd noises and how LIV Golf can appeal to and entertain golf fans in a new but exciting market in Bangkok. It is LIV Golf’s first Asian event, and naturally, troubles regarding viewership will arise on an unexplored circuit. But can LIV Golf turn that around on the weekend and make golf ‘louder’? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.