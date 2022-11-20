Golf World Is Praying For Legendary Course On Sunday

Legendary golf course Carnoustie is under water.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 01: Richard Mansell of England plays an approach shot to the 18th green on Day Three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 01, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A legendary golf course in Scotland is under serious water this weekend.

Major flooding is happening in Northeast Scotland this weekend and Carnoustie, which has hosted The Open Championship, is under water.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button