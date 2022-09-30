Golf World Goes Berserk Over Latest Paige Spiranac Announcement

After failing to make her mark in the LPGA Tour, Paige Spiranac became a social media icon. However, her surging popularity has today managed to position herself as one of the most renowned celebrities. Along with being the most followed golfer on social media, Spiranac has also been on the cover of prominent magazines around the globe. This time was no different.

Recently, the 29-year-old took to her social media to provide an update. In the post, the Colorado-born player shared a photo, announcing her latest collaboration with the lifestyle magazine, Maxim. Considering the Popularity of Spiranac, it goes without saying that the post took no time to spread through the golf world, opening doors for fan opinions.

Golf world goes Gala over Paige Spiranac’s latest post

Spiranac’s love for golf towels is known by the entire golf world. However, with her growing popularity in place, the social media influencer recently opted to take the next step. Tying up with Maxim, she recently announced a wide collection of items like hats, T-shirts, towels, posters, and more.

Making the announcement via a post, she wrote, “We did a fun Maxim Magazine collection of items! Hats, t-shirts, towels, posters, and more! Click to shop- https://paigespiranac.com/collections/paige-x-maxim“

The post took no time to spread around the golf world. Taking to the comment section, a couple of fans expressed their wish to buy items from the collection. They wrote:

Although a couple of fans opted to buy the collection, the majority of them took the other way. Instead of having a look at the recently launched collection, the majority of fans were left mesmerized by the beauty of the former golf pro. Wearing their creative hats, they took to the comments section, pouring out their heart for Spiranac.

Over the years, Spiranac has amassed a massive fanbase. As of date, she enjoys a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram, 3.8 million on Facebook, and close to 700K on Twitter. However, with her rapidly growing popularity, Spiranac doesn’t seem to have plans to stop anytime soon.

What are your views on the latest collection of Spiranac? Do let us know in the comments below.

