Golf World Goes Absolutely Berserk After Spotting Phil Mickelson in a 1517 Painting

Phil Mickelson happens to be one of the most controversial Golfers on the circuit. One of the chief reasons is the golfer’s unwavering criticism of the PGA Tour. ‘Lefty’ had run-ins with many chief executives over the years owing to a lack of remuneration and better playing conditions. While he has since switched to the LIV Golf Series, his efforts seem to have amended a few regulations. On the account of Reformation day, it looks like people are finally taking note of his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Phil Mickelson’s look-alike figure draws reactions

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While a majority will be seeking out candies in spooky outfits to celebrate Halloween, a few will remember Reformation day. It is celebrated alongside Hallows’ Eve in remembrance of the Onset of the Reformation.

A Twitter account by the name of “Third Eldest” decided to educate his followers on the elucidation of the day. The tweet talked about a man in 1517 who Reformed institutions after publicly criticizing them to address his concerns. But the graphic on the tweet made much more headlines, thanks to a strong similarity to golfer Phil Mickelson.

By the looks of it, few cared to mind the tweet as comments on Phil started to pile up. Many felt it was a direct representation of Mickelson’s work, the effects of which have revamped the PGA Tour. Here’s a selection of these tweets.

Has Phil Mickelson really “reformed” the PGA Tour?

Mickelson has been a widely outspoken critic of the PGA Tour for many years now. His beef with PGA includes unethical handling of player media rights, the Tour’s sub-par Prize money, and its general “greed” for money. The 52-year-old was quite vociferous on the brink of joining the LIV Golf Series, whom he stayed clear of initially.

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain – June 10, 2022 Team Hy Flyer’s Phil Mickelson of the US reacts during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

However, as we look back on things, Mickelson’s words are starting to take effect. The PGA has made new regulations while also accepting player demands, which include many of Phil’s questions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the golfer himself, ‘Lefty’ has been the scapegoat for many traditionalists on the back of his $200 million move. Many have accused him of accepting money in exchange for his legacy, which spanned over three decades.

However, with the changes Mickelson clamored for in effect, is it a good time for a re-think of the golfer’s actions? Do you think Phil Mickelson has “reformed” the PGA Tour? Comment down below.