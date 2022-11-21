Golf With Your Friends announces Couch Mode update, Pizza Party Pack

More content is on the way to Golf With Your Friends with a new Couch Mode update as well as the Pizza Party Cosmetics Pack.

Team17 shared the following information today as to what’s planned:

Grab your mates, and get ready for a challenge! You’ll be taken to a random level with 9 holes to complete in a short game session (yes, you can have powerups on too!). This exciting new mode can also be used for online play, making it the ultimate casual experience. Alongside the new Couch mode will be a new Quickplay option for Local games! You can play pass the pad Golf on a random Course and custom course length within seconds – perfect for getting the party started! Also new is The Max Course Length game setting! This nifty little setting allows you to customize the number of holes you’d like to play, from a single hole to all 18! Become the life of the party, with the Golf With Your Friends Pizza Party Pack! This tasty selection of cosmetics for your golf ball is sure to cause envy.

The Couch Mode update for Golf With Your Friends goes live for Switch on November 28, 2022. The Pizza Party Cosmetics Pack follows on December 19.

