Golf Wins St. Lawrence Invite, DeCrow Top Individual

CANTON, NY – The Ithaca College golf program opened up the 2022 fall season with an individual and team Championship at the St. Lawrence Invitational at Oliver Appleton Golf Course on September 3-4.

Ithaca fired a two-day total of 663 (+89) on the par-72, 5830-yard course to beat out Cortland by five strokes over the weekend.

The Bombers shot a 336 (+48) on Saturday and followed up with a 327 (+39) to come away with the team title. Cortland shot 668 (337-331), while Union was third, Utica came in fourth and Canton placed fifth in team results.

Rheanna DeCrow was the top individual performer in the 29-player field with a 155 [+11] (79-76). DeCrow finished the first round in a tie for first with his teammate Cristea Park and shot the low round of the tournament on Sunday. DeCrow fired a career-low round on Sunday with the plus-four 76 as she birdied the 354-yard par-4 2n.d hole and the 440-yard par-4 4th hole. She also logged a pair of birdies on Saturday on the 286-yard par-4 1st and the 295-yard par-4 6th. Throughout the weekend, DeCrow carded 19 pars.

Park finished fourth overall with a two-round total of 166 (+22) as she opened with a 79 (+7) and concluded with an 87 (+15). Park carded two birdies on Saturday as she went one-under on the 508-yard par-5 11th and the 483-yard par-5 8th.

Mary Gersec placed fifth with a 170 (+26) as she shot 85 on both days. Gersec notched six pars during Saturday’s round and seven more on Sunday. She moved up two spots on the final day of competition.

Outside of DeCrow’s career performance this weekend, Annika Michel produced the largest improvement from round one to round two. Michel shot a 93 (+21) on Saturday in her first Collegiate round but followed up with a 79 (+7) on Sunday to improve by 14 strokes and move from 14th to ninth on the individual leaderboard. She birdied the par-4, 324-yard 15th on Sunday and parred 10 more holes during the round.

The Bombers will travel to Hamilton College next weekend for a two-day event at the Yahnandasis Golf Club on September 10-11.