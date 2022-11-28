Golf: What’s on around the world this week

Minjee Lee and Hannah Green lead the home challenge for the ladies in a field size of 108 players for the ladies and 156 for the men.

In the men’s list of entries Dubai based Adrian Meronk, representing The Els Club is in the field along with both Danish Twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard.

The Australian contingent of men entries is led by Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith and Adam Scott.

In the South African Open Championship the field includes last week’s Winner on Tour Dan Bradbury (Eng), and a strong contingent of South African players: Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence, Branden Grace, Dylan Frittelli.

Tournament host for this week’s Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods has confirmed he will be in the 20 player field that will also include Defending Champion Victor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.

The Asian Tour visits Indonesia with the BNI Indonesia Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energy. Dubai based Anirban Lahiri and MG Keyser are in the field.

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge

Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th December

Venue: Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

Purse: $3.5 million

DP World Tour

ISPS Handa Australian Open

Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th December

Venue: Victoria GC and Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD 1.7 million

DP World Tour

Investec South African Open Championship

Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th December

Venue: Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa

Purse: $1.5 million

Asian Tour

BNI Indonesia Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energy

Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th December

Venue: Royale Jakarta GC, Indonesia

Purse: $1.5 million