Golf: What’s on around the world this week
Minjee Lee and Hannah Green lead the home challenge for the ladies in a field size of 108 players for the ladies and 156 for the men.
In the men’s list of entries Dubai based Adrian Meronk, representing The Els Club is in the field along with both Danish Twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard.
The Australian contingent of men entries is led by Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith and Adam Scott.
In the South African Open Championship the field includes last week’s Winner on Tour Dan Bradbury (Eng), and a strong contingent of South African players: Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence, Branden Grace, Dylan Frittelli.
Tournament host for this week’s Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods has confirmed he will be in the 20 player field that will also include Defending Champion Victor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.
The Asian Tour visits Indonesia with the BNI Indonesia Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energy. Dubai based Anirban Lahiri and MG Keyser are in the field.
PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge
Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th December
Venue: Albany, New Providence, Bahamas
Purse: $3.5 million
DP World Tour
ISPS Handa Australian Open
Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th December
Venue: Victoria GC and Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD 1.7 million
DP World Tour
Investec South African Open Championship
Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th December
Venue: Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa
Purse: $1.5 million
Asian Tour
BNI Indonesia Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energy
Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th December
Venue: Royale Jakarta GC, Indonesia
Purse: $1.5 million