Golf Wang Soccer Capsule Release Date

In the spirit of all of the World Cup excitement, Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF WANG brand is tapping into the sports festivities by releasing a soccer-inspired collection. The brand has generated a ton of excitement lately thanks to the opening of its newest Flagship store in New York and announcing its latest Converse By You sneaker Chuck 70 Hi initiative.

The assemblage is concise and plays off of traditional football garments with Tyler’s obscure subtle-yet-effective design twists. A matching fleece tracksuit is incorporated into the Capsule and features two-toned quarter zip sweaters and sweatpants that are branded with “golf” lettering. Another Cozy option is the Pullover Hoodie that’s styled in baby blue and features a “GW” logo with a soccer ball icon. An actual soccer jersey and shorts combination will also be available, both of which come designed with curvy stripes. Additionally, knee-high socks and a GOLF WANG-branded soccer ball rounds out the collection.

Parties interested in Copping can find the World Cup-inspired range launching on November 26 via the GOLF WANG online shop as well as through the brand’s Flagship locations in Los Angeles and New York.

