Golf Wang Fall Winter 2022 Collection Release Info

Even Tyler, the Creator is taking a break from Performing right now, in no way, shape or form are his creative juices resting. The multi-talented artist has had more time to focus on his various product initiatives such as his ongoing partnership with Converse, his elevated GOLF le FLEUR* line and his GOLF WANG brand. The latter has finally transitioned into the new season and revealed its fresh Fall/Winter 2022 line.

The LA-born rapper has prepared a Medley of new apparel and accessory pieces in this new assemblage. In the collection’s first batch of releases, you can find standout outerwear products like the Corduroy Work Jacket, floral-covered Harrington Jacket and a Wool Bomber that comes in red, yellow and black colorways. Other worthy Tops to call out include a rayon shirt that is printed with a GOLF-branded boxing ring, football jerseys embellished with Oversized “22” numbers, GOLF WANG-branded Hoodies and Gradient Pinstripe Shirts. For bottoms, Mr. Okonma has readied Canvas Work Pants that come in fall-friendly “Burgundy” and “Pink” colorways as well as more bold and swishy track pants. Graphic tees, trucker hats, boxing gloves, GOLF WANG gold necklaces and more are also found in the latest launch.

Items are available now via the GOLF WANG site, and you can view the entire lookbook in the gallery above.

