Golf Twitter’s reaction to this tour pro’s aggressively untucked shirt was … mixed | This is the Loop

Case in point, the laidback look of JJ Spaun on Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, which, last we checked, is located in Hawaii. If there were ever a place to vibe out, to untuck your shirt on the golf course, it would be in Hawaii. Hell, Rickie Fowler did it in this same tournament in 2018, and given Fowler’s penchant for pushing fashion boundaries through the years, it seemed to go over well at the time.