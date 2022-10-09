Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to Honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.”Having the golf scramble means the world to my family and I to continue to our my husband’s name and do something that is important to him and to have the people from Louisville water company and other local unions come out here to support it and golf in this is a wonderful thing,” said Carla Stone, wife. Proceeds from the golf scramble go to the Jimmy Stone Locker Room at the Neighborhood House in Portland. The Rajon Rondo Foundation operates the Locker room benefiting at-risk youth .

