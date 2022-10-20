Golf Tourney benefits Cancer Resource Center

NORWAY — The NCC Ladies Golf Association held their 9th Annual Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament on August 11 at Norway Country Club which raised over $17,500 for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. This fundraising event included a ladies’ 18 hole scramble, basket raffle and silent auction.

Participating were: Alice Goodwin, Lorie Olson, Kathy Greenleaf, Patty Miller, Jackie Bennett, Bev Butler, Margie Fletcher, Patsy LaChance, Patti Lamy, Jean Viscariell, Maureen Thorn, Mandy Ward, Audrey Raymond, Kyle Phillips, Jen Zanca, Joyce Michaud , Jessica Engle, Betty Jordan, Rita Perrault, Barb Leonard, Jean McAllister, Shirley Huff, Lee Barth, Lucretia Nelson, Paulette Tabb, Barb Bishop, Tereasa Nadeau, Danielle Wadsworth, June Harkins, Shannon Shannon, Lisa Stevens, Karen Toohey, Stephanie Gates, Sara Nemec, Judy Morton, Heidi Rosen, Juanita Smith, Hope Young, Donna Paul, Heidi McCurdy, Pat Frye, Nancy Kavaja, Jeanette Roderick, and Gabi Mercier.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 59 Winter St, Norway near the Stephens Memorial Hospital Campus. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.