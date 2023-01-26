Golf tournament winning over some non-believers with strong field, great energy

“After the tournament, I’m totally sold,” one email said. “Great leaderboard, but the energy, especially with the grandstands around 17 and 18 and the crowds, was fantastic. Field was good, too.”

In the hours and days after The American Express PGA Tour event concluded in La Quinta, with Jon Rahm as an impressive winner in a horse race Sunday afternoon, several non-believers in the tournament reached out and said they had become believers.

“That tournament has deserved what it got in the past,” one caller said. “But now I think they have it figured out.”

Let’s not go crazy here. The American Express isn’t going to be confused for a major Championship just yet, or even some of the designated tournaments the PGA Tour is promoting this year. But as the callers and the emailers pointed out, The American Express is moving up on the PGA Tour ladder, and that’s a great thing for golf fans in the Coachella Valley.

Some things about The American Express last week can’t be ignored. The PGA Tour’s own metrics say the field of last week’s event was the best for the tournament since the turn of the century. Two of the top players in the field finished first and third, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, respectively. Highly ranked Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and Tom Kim were all in the mix as well.

