Golf tournament raises money for Masonic Lodge in Jackson | East Feliciana

St. Albans Masonic Lodge held its sixth golf tournament Oct. 29 with 59 men and one woman golfer taking part in the event.

Rain threatened the golf tournament at tee time as 15 teams of four people each teed at St. Albans No. 28 F&AM Golf Tournament at Oak Lake Golf Course in Clinton. Many played some of their rounds in the rain, a news release said.

The tournament raised money to restore and maintain the Masonic Lodge in Jackson.

The winning foursome was William Aucoin, Andy Record, Peyton Moody and Nick Ohlinger. They were sponsored by Slaughter Logging. The second-place team members were Stan Richard, Chris Richard, Travis Thornton and Dale Wilkins. Excel Scaffolding, the third-place team, included Sammy Robillard, Jeff Travis, Brent Winkle and Slade Shaw.

Amy Manuel won the contest for having the longest drive for the second year. Sammy Robillard, of Excel Scaffolding, donated the Longest drive award, a Cobra driver. Winner of closet to pin was Ronald Moore.

Over 60 door prizes were given. Charles Manual won the biggest one — a $200 gift certificate to JC Butcher Block, a new meat market south of Clinton.

Organizer Ronnie McMorris said Lt. Govt. Billy Nungesser, through the Louisiana Seafood Board, donated 50 pounds of shrimp for a Jambalaya provided by caterers Charles Lanoue and Willie Metz

Sixty-two sponsors helped to make it a successful tournament.

“Just as last year, it was a successful fundraiser for our organization,” tournament chair Jeff Travis said. “It would not have been possible without the support of all our sponsors, most of which are local businesses. Also, we want to thank all the Golfers for participating. We are so grateful for everyone who helped make our fundraiser a success.”