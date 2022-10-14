Golf Tournament nets $32,000 for Riverside County Foundation on Aging

The sun rose over the mountains on Oct. 1 for a beautiful day at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, which hosted the Riverside County Foundation on Aging’s (FoA) 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

This fundraising event benefits older adults across Riverside County, and its success is fundamental to the foundation’s ability to help older adults in need, many of whom are vulnerable, at risk and may also be homebound. This is to help provide support so they can age with dignity, respect, and independence.

About the Riverside County Foundation on Aging

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable nonprofit organization. Since 2004, it has worked to raise awareness of the needs of older adults and to fund the gap created by decreasing public funding for senior programs and services as the senior population in the county continues to grow.

