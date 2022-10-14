Golf Tournament nets $32,000 for Riverside County Foundation on Aging

The sun rose over the mountains on Oct. 1 for a beautiful day at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, which hosted the Riverside County Foundation on Aging’s (FoA) 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

This fundraising event benefits older adults across Riverside County, and its success is fundamental to the foundation’s ability to help older adults in need, many of whom are vulnerable, at risk and may also be homebound. This is to help provide support so they can age with dignity, respect, and independence.

About the Riverside County Foundation on Aging

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable nonprofit organization. Since 2004, it has worked to raise awareness of the needs of older adults and to fund the gap created by decreasing public funding for senior programs and services as the senior population in the county continues to grow.

Currently the foundation maintains a special fund to be used by the Riverside County Office on Aging to avoid disruption of Utility service to elderly households, deliver meals to homebound Seniors and to provide non-medical equipment, material support and subsidized transportation. It also supports caregiver training, education and appreciation programs while supporting the county’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program and the annual holiday gift drive.

The foundation also responds to unique, critical and time sensitive needs of older adults forwarded to the foundation from the County Office on Aging and County Board of Supervisors.

“The support of our community partners helps us continue our good work,” said Anna Martinez, vice president and golf tournament co-chair.

The 2020 Census pegged the number of Riverside County Seniors 65 and older to be approximately 366,000. By 2030, that number is expected to almost double — and by 2060 to almost triple. The California Department of Finance projects that by the mid-2030s, for the first time in US history, the number of Seniors 65 and older will exceed the number of children under 18.

According to foundation President Jody Hall Esser, the organization appreciates each and every one of its sponsors. “This tournament is our major fundraiser for the foundation and we appreciate the ongoing support from our key sponsors and everyone who came out to support our cause,” she said.

The event’s gold sponsor ($10,000) was the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Eagle sponsors ($1,500) were Safeguard | Fontthe City of Rancho Mirage, Soboba Band of Luiseno Indiansthe City of La Quinta, Marron Lawyers and IEHP. Birdie sponsors ($1,000) included the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Von Zabern Surgical, Country Village Apartmentsthe City of Palm Desert and UDWA. Additional Sponsors included driving range Sponsor ($500) The Joslyn Centerclosest to the pin Sponsor ($500) Abbott Vascular Division, Temecula, Mike Russo, Ameriprise Financial (Women’s), Ernst Enterprises LLC (Men’s), Longest drive sponsors ($500) Patricia and Leon Reynolds (Women’s), Stuff Pizza Bar & Grill (Men’s) and hole-in-one Sponsor CartMart Inc.

One of the highlights of the event included a putting clinic by three-time USGA Open Winner Susie Maxwell Berning, a long-time Coachella Valley resident, who was named Honorary tournament chair. Named Rookie “LPGA Player of the Year” in 1964, Berning has won Eleven major tournaments in her career, including Women’s US Open titles in 1968, 1972 and 1973. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022 along with Tiger Woods, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins. Berning has been teaching golf for the past 30 years, 20 years at the Reserve Club in Indian Wells. In addition, she has offered two individual golf lessons as tournament prizes and donated golf memorabilia items for the auctions.

FoA Charity Golf Tournament Coordinator Dan Martinez reported that the total Gross proceeds from the Charity golf tournament amount was $43,015 with net proceeds in the amount of $32,000, an increase from last year. All proceeds are allocated to help older adults in need throughout Riverside County. The foundation looks forward to growing the tournament next year.

More information about the Foundation on Aging can be found at foaging.com.

Kathleen Bennett is the founder/principal of Resort Marketing, an award-winning company based in Palm Springs with the experience and expertise to assist in achieving the dreams and goals of each client. Since establishing her firm 26 years ago, Bennett Consults in the fields of hospitality, business and nonprofit organizations. She is on the executive committee for the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars and still finds time to volunteer in the community.