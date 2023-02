Golf Tournament, Alzheimer’s Association, Flower Arranging & More

Charlotte De Berry Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is an all-female krewe based in the SouthShore area. Krewe life focuses on building community involvement by participating in parades and dedicating time, Talent and fundraisers to benefit local charities. All proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit local high school female students who plan to enter careers and technical fields through community college or programs.

The golf tournament will take place on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 am-6 pm at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club. Contests include closest to the pin, longest drive, putting and target hole. For registration and information, email [email protected]

Health Ministry Event Featuring Alzheimer’s Association Speaker

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is hosting a Health Ministry event at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center on Thursday, February 16 at 11 am The guest speaker will be Lisa Walts, MSW, CDP, an Alzheimer’s Association community educator.

Attend the meeting to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Tips to help incorporate these into your health plan will be shared with you.

Call the church office to reserve your seat at 813-634-2539.

How Much Do You Love Your Pet?

Kittie Corral, a local animal Charity is taking Valentine pet photos at Pet Supermarket, located at 3848 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Sunday, February 5 from 10 am-3 pm

You can choose to be in the picture with your pet or not, bring costumes and props or use the ones available from Kittie Corral. Each participant will receive two complimentary professional photos by Allie Serrano Portraits for a donation of between $20-$50 and be automatically entered into the contest to win an 11″ x 14″ enlargement.

For more details on this exciting event, call Kittie Corral at 813-731-6303.

Busch Gardens Opens Springs Taproom

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently opened Springs Taproom, a new casual and laid-back lounge that serves guests a variety of classic cocktails, frozen beverages, small bites and more. The new venue, located in the Bird Gardens area of ​​the park, features a calm Pond and exuberant Landscaping which provide a relaxing setting for guests to sit, sip and relax.

The Springs Taproom replaces the Garden Gate Cafe, an Evolution of what was the iconic Hospitality House. The new venue has a mix of modern decoration and classic photos, taking guests on a journey down memory lane.

Classes Offered At Tops Vacuum And Sewing

Tops Vacuum and Sewing, a specialty sewing, quilting and embroidery shop in Brandon, offers a wide range of in-person and online classes for all levels of experience. Some classes are designed to complete a project, and others are more casual social gatherings where ideas are shared, guidance is offered and projects are completed. Sandy Feldman is the class instructor and has a wealth of knowledge which she is more than happy to share with you.

To see the classes offered, a description and to register, visit www.topsvacuumandsewing.com. You are welcome to use any of the floor model machines; contact Feldman at 813-689-5257 to reserve a machine.

Spring Veggie Gardening Seminar

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — no, not Christmas, it’s veggie season. It’s time to plant tomatoes, peppers, collards and more. Come to the seminar in the greenhouse, at Kerby’s Nursery on Saturday, February 18 at 10 am to learn about planting, watering, pest control and harvesting the veggies that can grow in our zone. Be inspired to plant a garden that can provide a great backyard harvest.

Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Additional information can be found on its website at www.kerbysnursery.com.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will meet on Tuesday, February 14 at 6:30 pm at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa. You can also join via Zoom. Please go to the club calendar to register on Mobilize and check for updates.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org or by calling 813-677-8300.

Valentine’s Day Flower Arrangement Workshop

Create and take home a beautiful Valentine’s Day-themed bouquet at the Valentine Flower Arrangement Workshop. Local flower expert Jo will show you how to create a stunning floral arrangement, and you don’t need to bring a thing, as all flowers, greenery, containers and tools will be provided.

The workshop will be held by Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner, on Saturday, February 11 at 10 am To register for the class, search for ‘Valentine Flower Arrangement Workshop’ at www.eventbrite.com.

Blessing Of The Animals

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, invites the community to bring their pets to its campus for a special blessing for health and happiness in 2023. The event will take place in the fenced area behind the main Sanctuary building on Saturday, February 11 from 10 am-12 Noon. All pets are welcome, and safety measures will be in place. Also, a light complimentary lunch will be provided, each pet will receive a Goody bag and their owners will receive a complimentary Commemorative photo.

For more information about this and other events at the church, visit www.sccumc.com.

Tampa’s First Lacrosse Club Team Looking For Players

Registration is now open for Tampa’s first-ever lacrosse club team that will run during the regular FHSAA high school season. It is open to all boys in grades nine through 12 who want to try or play lacrosse but don’t have a team at school. No experience is necessary; expert coaches and veteran players will show you how to play. The team is organized through a 501(c)(3) club that believes everyone should have a chance to play regardless of their school choice. For more information, https://project813lax.com or email [email protected]