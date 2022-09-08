GOLF: Top 20 Girls and Boys

Mountain View senior Angelina Santiago. (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson)

Here are the Top 20 girls and boys golfers, regardless of division, with a minimum of three Qualifying rounds played as of Wednesday, Sept. 7. A golfer needs seven qualifying rounds to qualify for state. Rankings change daily.

GIRLS TOP TWENTY

  1. Zoe Newell (SR) Ironwood Ridge
  2. Lily Huether (JR) Salpointe
  3. Lucy Newell (SO) Ironwood Ridge
  4. Mia Cesarek (SR) Catalina Foothills
  5. Madeline Decena (FR) Canyon Del Oro
  6. Akyra Kay (SR) Salpointe
  7. Charlotte Schrecker (JR) Ironwood Ridge
  8. Olivia Munoz (SR) Flowing Wells
  9. Abigail Gryzynger (FR) Sabino
  10. Mallory McRee (FR) Salpointe
  11. Gina Lee (JR) Catalina Foothills
  12. Jayden Nester (FR) Catalina Foothills
  13. Branaugh Stowell (SO) Walden Grove
  14. Zufan Girard (SO) Canyon Del Oro
  15. Greta Johnson (SO) Salpointe
  16. Gertie Munoz (JR) Flowing Wells
  17. Angelina Santiago (SR) Mountain View
  18. Gabrielle Matty (SO) Catalina Foothills
  19. Jolene Munoz (SO) Flowing Wells
  20. Alexa Corona (JR) Marana

BOYS TOP TWENTY

  1. Finn Meister (SO) Catalina Foothills
  2. Carlos Astiazar’s (SR) Salpointe
  3. Brasen Briones (JR) Ironwood Ridge
  4. Jacob Medina (JR) Ironwood Ridge
  5. Jake Myre (SR) Sabino
  6. Joey Herron (SR) Sabino
  7. Ryan Jones (SR) Catalina Foothills
  8. Jayden Schmitz (JR) Ironwood Ridge
  9. Caden Streeter (SR) Mountain View
  10. Chase Cesarek (FR) Catalina Foothills
  11. Jens Benedict (SR) Catalina Foothills
  12. Jackson Rustand (SR) Sabino
  13. Kason Shotwell (FR) Cienega
  14. Bryce Colby (JR) Cienega
  15. Colton Boone (SR) Douglas
  16. Colin Lynch (JR) Mountain View
  17. Alec Belisle (SR) Cienega
  18. Sean Kelly (SO) Ironwood Ridge
  19. Riley Stidham (SO) as Mara
  20. Andrew Namanny (JR) Salpointe

