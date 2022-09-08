GOLF: Top 20 Girls and Boys

Mountain View senior Angelina Santiago. (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson)

Here are the Top 20 girls and boys golfers, regardless of division, with a minimum of three Qualifying rounds played as of Wednesday, Sept. 7. A golfer needs seven qualifying rounds to qualify for state. Rankings change daily.

GIRLS TOP TWENTY

Zoe Newell (SR) Ironwood Ridge Lily Huether (JR) Salpointe Lucy Newell (SO) Ironwood Ridge Mia Cesarek (SR) Catalina Foothills Madeline Decena (FR) Canyon Del Oro Akyra Kay (SR) Salpointe Charlotte Schrecker (JR) Ironwood Ridge Olivia Munoz (SR) Flowing Wells Abigail Gryzynger (FR) Sabino Mallory McRee (FR) Salpointe Gina Lee (JR) Catalina Foothills Jayden Nester (FR) Catalina Foothills Branaugh Stowell (SO) Walden Grove Zufan Girard (SO) Canyon Del Oro Greta Johnson (SO) Salpointe Gertie Munoz (JR) Flowing Wells Angelina Santiago (SR) Mountain View Gabrielle Matty (SO) Catalina Foothills Jolene Munoz (SO) Flowing Wells Alexa Corona (JR) Marana

BOYS TOP TWENTY

Finn Meister (SO) Catalina Foothills Carlos Astiazar’s (SR) Salpointe Brasen Briones (JR) Ironwood Ridge Jacob Medina (JR) Ironwood Ridge Jake Myre (SR) Sabino Joey Herron (SR) Sabino Ryan Jones (SR) Catalina Foothills Jayden Schmitz (JR) Ironwood Ridge Caden Streeter (SR) Mountain View Chase Cesarek (FR) Catalina Foothills Jens Benedict (SR) Catalina Foothills Jackson Rustand (SR) Sabino Kason Shotwell (FR) Cienega Bryce Colby (JR) Cienega Colton Boone (SR) Douglas Colin Lynch (JR) Mountain View Alec Belisle (SR) Cienega Sean Kelly (SO) Ironwood Ridge Riley Stidham (SO) as Mara Andrew Namanny (JR) Salpointe

