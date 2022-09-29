Golf to the Gridiron: Q&A with Helaman Ofahengaue

SALT LAKE CITY – Like many Beehive State natives to represent the Utah football program, Strapping on the pads inside Rice-Eccles Stadium is something defensive end Ofahengaue of Helaman accomplished before he became a Ute.

It was November 2021 when Ofahengaue, then a high school senior, had two sacks for the Lehi Pioneers in a dominant win over Springville for the Class 5A State Championship. Along with his Squad capturing the state crown inside RES that day, Ofahengaue himself was tabbed All-State, All-Region and earned an invitation to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

What’s impressive is that Ofahengaue performed to such acclaim in just one year of high school football. It wasn’t his first foray into the gridiron; he’d played up through sixth grade. But after that, the shoulder pads were traded in for 14 clubs, his helmet for a set of tees.

His focus had turned to golf.

And Ofahengaue performed fairly well on the course, finishing the 2020 season ranked top-20 in his division of the Utah PGA Junior Series standings. His senior year of high school, he was part of a fourth-place Lehi team at the Class 5A State Championship—in part highlighted by a par-72 second round for Ofahengaue.

UtahUtes.com visited with the Utah County native this week to talk football, golf and how the Rookie Ute is settling into life at the U.

You earned all sorts of accolades in just one year of high school football. What made you want to take up football again?

“In the Summer before my senior year, I was just thinking to myself ‘Dang, I kind of want to play football.’ It’s what I loved first when I was a little kid. My dad didn’t force me [to play golf], but he encouraged golf a lot more than football. Then my last year, I told him I was going to play football. One year isn’t going to hurt. I played [football] when I was younger, but the last time I’d played was in sixth grade.”

You come from quite the golf family—talk a little about that.

“On my mom’s side of the family, they all played golf growing up. She encouraged golf in our family as well. When I was in seventh grade, I started playing golf and picked it up from there, even until now. I still play now once in a while. My [grandfather on my Mom’s side] played on a lot of mini-tours. Her brother was on PGA Canada.”

What were some highlights of your golf career, any tournaments that stand out?

“My sophomore year of high school, I played at East Bay (now Timpanogos Golf Club) and shot a 60 for the course record. Twelve under. That was probably one of my biggest accomplishments, and my lowest round of course.”

How’d your family take it when you decided to take up football again?

“They took it in a good way. I’m very grateful that my parents are supportive of whatever I do. My dad was a little iffy, it was my senior year and had one chance in golf to win state. But they were super supportive about it. I was nervous, they were nervous. But they said ‘if you were going to play football, you’re going to have to put your all into it.'”

What do you value most about being part of the Utah football team?

“The brotherhood. Everybody here is so friendly. We’re actually like brothers. Everybody looks out for one another. The coaching too—it’s a great program. All you have to do is buy into it.”

